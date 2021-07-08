AngioDynamics Announces Details For Investor & Technology Day On July 13, 2021

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it will host its Investor & Technology Day on Tuesday, July 13, from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, which will include a question-and-answer session.

The event, to be held virtually, will include presentations from AngioDynamics' executive leadership team. The Company will provide a detailed overview of its growth strategy and key technology platforms, as well as its financial goals and capital allocation strategy.

All interested parties may register for the event at the Investor & Technology Day webcast link, which is available on the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com under "Events & Presentations."

To participate via telephone, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13720741.

A live webcast of the Investor & Technology Day presentation and related materials will be available on the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com under "Events & Presentations." The webcast replay will be archived on the same site shortly after the end of the event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

