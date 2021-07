They say that life is all about making important decisions, which can affect the rest of your life. That’s what Where the Heart Leads is all about. This compelling narrative game takes you on a journey of a man’s life, but it’s not just his journey: it’s also yours. You are the one who gets to make the decisions. You also have the power to influence other people’s lives, for good or bad. With thousands of different options with their own consequences and a dozen different endings you can get, Where the Heart Leads is a compelling game that gives you a different story every time you play.