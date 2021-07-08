Letter to the editor: Relief programs become pathological

If you have not had the COVID vaccine and have no medical reason not to have it, please consider this: Most every one of us was vaccinated for smallpox as a child. This eliminated smallpox around the world. It was a dreaded and terrible disease about 100 years ago. Most everyone 70 and younger has had a polio vaccination and because of that research and the public’s acceptance of it, polio is no longer a threat in the U S. And then there are measles, whooping cough, tetanus given routinely to babies. Flu and pneumonia have been made less contagious by mass vaccination.