Billings, MT

Letter to the editor: Relief programs become pathological

Billings Gazette
 13 days ago

If you’ve been paying attention you know that our social structures are going to pieces. As Yeats wrote, “Things fall apart, the center cannot hold.”. In 2020, in an effort to curry favor with the masses, the fourth branch of government — the CDC — enacted a moratorium on evictions. In their great magnanimity, they granted people permission to stop paying rent. Capitalizing on this opportunity, many renters spent their stimulus checks on entertainment, status symbols, and drugs. Not only were these folks getting paid without working, now they would also have a place to live without paying.

