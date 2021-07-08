Cancel
Pallet Market In Europe To Witness 442.76 Million Units Growth During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pallet market in Europe is expected to grow by 442.76 million units during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pallet market in Europe in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The pallet market in Europe will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates



Related Reports on Materials Include:

Pallet Market in India - Pallet market in India is segmented by material (wood, plastic, metal, and corrugated paper) and end-users (food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, retail, construction, and others). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Lumber Pallet Market - Global lumber pallet market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, retail, construction, and others). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Pallet Market Participants in Europe:

AUER Packaging GmbHThe company offers a wide range of plastic pallets and pallet containers.

Brambles Ltd.The company offers a wide range of pallets, made of timber, plastic, and other materials.

Craemer GmbHThe company offers a wide range of plastic pallets, including industrial pallets, half pallets, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE!

Pallet Market In Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationPallet market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Wooden Pallets
  • Plastic Pallets
  • Corrugated Pallets
  • Metal Pallets
  • Geography
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe

The pallet market in Europe is driven by high applications of pallets in the shipping and load handling sectors. In addition, the rising demand for plastic pallets is expected to trigger the pallet market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us: Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact: Technavio Research Jesse Maida, Media & Marketing Executive, US: +1 844 364 1100, UK: +44 203 893 3200, Email: media@technavio.com, Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pallet-market-in-europe-to-witness-442-76-million-units-growth-during-2021-2025--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301328017.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
901
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Emerging Market#Market Trends#The Next Normal#Mea#Auer Packaging Gmbhthe#Brambles Ltd#Craemer Gmbhthe Company#Cagr#Ustechnavio
