Anderson Real Estate Group Surpasses $1 Billion In Sales

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Anderson Real Estate Group (AREG), one of Southern California's top real estate teams, reached a major milestone: $1 Billion in total sales volume. This incredible achievement follows the very recent move to join eXp Realty of California (eXp). Anderson Real Estate Group is a trusted, local favorite, having served nearly 2,000 families in the LA-metro area and is the recipient of more than 600 5-star reviews and a Best of Zillow designation.

"We mainly attribute our success to two things: client focus and company culture," said Jeff Anderson, AREG CEO. "Our team is comprised of real estate experts who care about our clients' home-buying and selling journey, and making sure they have a positive experience throughout, what can be, a stressful process."

He added, "When you couple that with a carefully cultivated team experience - one of consideration, trust, mutual respect and fun - clients get a sense of that throughout their whole transaction. That's what can make the difference - and of course, we work (and play!) hard."

Real Estate Trends ranked Anderson Real Estate Group 18th out of all real estate groups in California.

"We are thrilled to have reached this level of growth," shared Torrey Carrick, President of Anderson Real Estate Group, and husband to CEO Jeff Anderson. "We were extremely fortunate that business stayed steady, even despite the terrible circumstances of the pandemic. We noticed that people really re-evaluated what was important to them. For many, it was time to make a change. Because we have served our community for the past 15 years and are a trusted real estate source, when it was time to either leave, or buy a home where they could ride out the uncertainty, they turned to us."

About Anderson Real Estate GroupThe Anderson Real Estate Group is a collective of exceptional individuals committed to working together and being the best in the industry. We are leaders in real estate and our communities. Our legacy is the positive impact we make on clients and neighborhoods through hearts, minds and our actions. Visit: www.andersonreg.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS: Lauren Howe laurenhowe@gmail.com (612) 819-8827

Erika Snow Robinson erika@andersonreg.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anderson-real-estate-group-surpasses-1-billion-in-sales-301328417.html

SOURCE Anderson Real Estate Group