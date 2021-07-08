'Lost' Kay apple has been found in Flora

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're trying your hand at growing your own food or enjoy having some colorful flowers around to beautify your backyard, porch, or balcony, you may have noticed that your plants' thirst increases as summer goes on—and so does your water bill. When you add up how much watering your garden can cost you over a whole growing season, it can come to hundreds, even thousands of dollars. However, there are several easy ways to reduce that water bill, such as minimizing wasted water and choosing drought-tolerant plants. Here's how you can use water more efficiently and save money while caring for your yard.