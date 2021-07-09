Online Recruitment Market In The US To Grow By Almost $ 3 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online recruitment market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com are some of the major market participants. Although the innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: SegmentationOnline Recruitment Market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Application
- Hospitality
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others
Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the online recruitment market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Recruitment Market in US size
- Online Recruitment Market in US trends
- Online Recruitment Market in US industry analysis
Changing dynamics of the recruitment process is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the decline in profitability due to a high level of competition may threaten the growth of the market.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the online recruitment market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online recruitment market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in the US
Table of Contents: Executive Summary Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Employers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CareerBuilder LLC
- College Recruiter Inc.
- DHI Group Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- OPTnation
- Randstad Holding NV
- Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Robert Half International Inc.
- The Select Group LLC
- TopUSAJobs.com
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-recruitment-market-in-us-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-recruitmentmarket
