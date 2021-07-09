Online Recruitment Market In The US To Grow By Almost $ 3 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online recruitment market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com are some of the major market participants. Although the innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: SegmentationOnline Recruitment Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Application

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41178

Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the online recruitment market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Recruitment Market in US size

Online Recruitment Market in US trends

Online Recruitment Market in US industry analysis

Changing dynamics of the recruitment process is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the decline in profitability due to a high level of competition may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online recruitment market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market - Global contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Content Marketing Market - Global content marketing market is segmented by end-user (retail, automotive, financial services, telecom, and others), platform (blogging, videos, infographics, case studies, and others), objective (lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the online recruitment market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online recruitment market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in the US

Table of Contents: Executive Summary Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Employers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CareerBuilder LLC

College Recruiter Inc.

DHI Group Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

OPTnation

Randstad Holding NV

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Half International Inc.

The Select Group LLC

TopUSAJobs.com

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-recruitment-market-in-us-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-recruitmentmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-recruitment-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-almost--3-billion-during-2021-2025--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301328024.html

SOURCE Technavio