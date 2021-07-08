Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Digital Photo Frame Market Growth Analysis In Consumer Electronics Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 62.10 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the digital photo frame market to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although product innovations leading to premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA
  • Power Source
  • Electricity-powered
  • Battery-powered

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43582

Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital photo frame market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Digital Photo Frame Market size
  • Digital Photo Frame Market trends
  • Digital Photo Frame Market industry analysis

The rising competition, increasing price war and reducing profit margins are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the digital photo frame market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Digital Camera Market - Global digital camera market is segmented by type (digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, compact digital cameras, bridge compact digital cameras, and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market - Global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is segmented by Product (ENG cameras, Cinema cameras, and EFP cameras) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital photo frame market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Power source

  • Market segments
  • Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aluratek Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • HP Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • NETGEAR Inc.
  • PhotoSpring Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • ViewSonic Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-photo-frame-market-size-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-photo-framemarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-photo-frame-market-growth-analysis-in-consumer-electronics-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301327994.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
904
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Environment#Consumer Electronics#Cagr#Aluratek Inc#Eastman Kodak Co#Hp Inc#Koninklijke Philips Nv#Lenovo Group Ltd#Netgear Inc#Photospring Inc#Sony Corp#Viewsonic Corp#Vendor Analysis And Scope#Mirrorless#Apac#Mea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsSentinel

High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Share and Analysis (2021-2028): Market Trends and Growth Opportunities | IBM, Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Alphabet, and Achronix Semiconductor

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market By Chip Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report provides a detailed study of the global HPC chipset market covering a number of important aspects such as current...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Growth Analysis, Global Challenges, Industry Insights, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2031

The market assessment of the Global Chemical Fertilizers Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global Chemical Fertilizers industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of Chemical Fertilizers market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Glass Dot Matrix Electronic Paper Display Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2027

Global Glass Dot Matrix Electronic Paper Display Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Glass Dot Matrix Electronic Paper Display Market”.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2027

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market”.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Future Challenges, Demand, Industry Growth and Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends. Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors. Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe. Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Sightseeing Elevators Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | ThyssenKrupp, Schindler Group, Kone

The report titled Global Sightseeing Elevators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sightseeing Elevators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sightseeing Elevators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sightseeing Elevators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sightseeing Elevators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sightseeing Elevators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast To 2016 – 2027

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Surge Arrester Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027 by Major Players and Business Opportunities- ABB, Eaton, Siemens

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Surge Arrester Market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Surge Arrester market.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Beta-Carotene Market Growth In The Specialty Chemicals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Beta- Carotene Marketand the market size is expected to reach a value of USD 80.18 million at a CAGR of 3.02%, during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targeting current and potential customers across segmentations.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Growth In Healthcare Equipment Industry |Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Device Marketsize and it is expected to reach a value of USD 3.46 billion, at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targeting current and potential customers across segmentations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy