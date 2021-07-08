Cancel
Online Tutoring Services Market In The US To Grow By $ 16.46 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online tutoring services market in the US to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Tutoring Services Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Test Preparation Service
  • Subject Tutoring Service
  • End-user
  • Higher Education Institutes
  • K-12 Schools

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40433

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the online tutoring services market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Online Tutoring Services Market in US size
  • Online Tutoring Services Market in US trends
  • Online Tutoring Services Market in US industry analysis

The flexibility offered by online tutoring is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of personal connection with students may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online tutoring services market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Online Education Market - Global online education market is segmented by Type (Higher education, Test preparation, Language and casual learning, Prim & sec supplemental edu., and Reskilling & online certifications) and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Self-paced E-learning Market - Global self-paced e-learning market is segmented by product (packaged content and services) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the online tutoring services market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online tutoring services market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online tutoring services market in US
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring services market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Test preparation service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Subject tutoring service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Higher education institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ArborBridge Inc.
  • BenchPrep
  • Chegg Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • Fleet Education Services Ltd.
  • Graham Holdings Co.
  • Pearson Plc
  • TutaPoint LLC
  • Tutor.com Inc.
  • Zovio Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-tutoring-services-market-in-the-us-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-tutoring-servicesmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-tutoring-services-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by--16-46-billion-during-2021-2025--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301328013.html

SOURCE Technavio

