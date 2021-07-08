Cancel
New York City, NY

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ACRO.U" commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "ACRO" and "ACRO WS," respectively.

The Company is sponsored by Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Sponsor, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a business combination target in infrastructure, infrastructure services and related sectors in North America.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as a joint bookrunner and representative of the underwriters, and Apollo Global Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint bookrunners of the offering. Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC is acting as co-bookrunner. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

This offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Apollo Global Securities, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 9 West 57 th Street, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (212) 515-3200; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

For investors please contact: info@acropolisinfrastructure.com

For media inquiries please contact: communications@apollo.com

