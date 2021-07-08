Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Grant representing Canada has been named the world's best bartender for 2021 at the first-ever fully virtual World Class Global Final.

Over five days, James and 49 other extraordinary bartenders were streamed live from their home countries as they virtually competed against each other in a series of unique challenges that tested their skills, creativity and showmanship.

James said: "I can't believe I've won! All the bartenders were incredible and to be chosen as this year's winner, after the year we've all had is unbelievable. When I started my journey in bartending I never thought it would lead me here. I was simply inspired by the community and creativity of everyone around me, it was infectious and soon I had fallen in love with the craft and opportunities. It gave me the drive and determination to seek out the best in the business to learn from and that's what got me here today. I want to thank all those who have been part of that journey and now I want to inspire up and coming bartenders to find a career and a creative outlet in the extraordinary world of bartending."

A virtual competition didn't mean the challenges were any less ambitious with the finalists tasked to create a Johnnie Walker highball that reflected the flavours and culture of their home city; host a masterclass for making a World Class Tanqueray No. Ten cocktail at home; design a Ketel One vodka cocktail that had a positive environmental impact and a sense of community at its core, and produce an original subterranean-inspired Don Julio serve. The week was rounded off with a special edition 'Malts' speed round challenge using The Singleton and Talisker, that not only tested the finalists' efficiency but also the quality and design of their cocktails.

Simon Earley, Global Head of Diageo World Class, said: "Our first-ever virtual World Class Global Final has been a huge success and has resulted in one the most innovative and creative competitions we have ever seen. The judges were blown away by James' creativity and originality, creating serves that were amazing to experience visually, virtually and in person. They are a fully deserving winner and I'm really excited to start working with them as a World Class ambassador in the year ahead."

Innovation was at the heart of this fully virtual competition, with a production and broadcast hub based in a London studio alongside a selection of our locally-based judges, and avatar bartenders assigned to mix each competitor's cocktails while the on-screen finalist made and presented the drinks to the judges live from their own country. This novel idea allowed for the expert judging panel of former winners, award-winning mixologists, drinks writers and journalists to taste and critique the cocktails in real time and experience these creations just as they would have in a real-life event.

During the week, as well as a live stream of the competition, there was a packed itinerary of immersive virtual experiences that viewers could engage with online. The content ranged from actor and Tanqueray No. Ten global partner, Stanley Tucci meeting his World Class match with World Class judge and Director of Mixology at the Connaught, Ago Perrone; to a dynamic panel discussion between some of the industry's leading movers and shakers on the future of socialising, featuring Diageo's Global Head of Digital Innovation, Benjamin Lickfett and drinks trailblazer, Ryan Chetiyawardana, a.k.a Mr Lyan.

Diageo Global Reserve Director, Pedro Mendonça said: "World Class is an extraordinary festival of creativity and experiences. From the competitors to the virtual Taste of the Future experiences, we got to see how drinks culture is evolving and it's exciting. It was also fantastic to see such commitment from our finalists, judges and friends to championing positive drinking, a key focus for Diageo and all its brands across everything we do."

This year's winner, James, is the twelfth bartender to enter the World Class Hall of Fame, and today marks the start of an exciting 12 months that will see them judging World Class national heats; inspiring 2022 hopefuls and crowning regional champions.

Simon Earley added: "For more than 12 months the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit, but what this year has shown is the creativity, innovation and camaraderie that lives within our bartender community and we are delighted that we were able to showcase just some of this spirit within the World Class Competition.

Since its launch in 2009, Diageo World Class has played a significant role in inspiring better drinking and transforming cocktail culture around the world. Over 400,000 bartenders across the globe have been supported, trained and inspired by World Class since its inception.

For more information on World Class and to keep you up to date with the latest drinks, trends and training, visit www.diageobaracademy.com/en_zz/world-class-/ and follow @WorldClass

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-best-bartender-has-been-crowned-301328413.html

SOURCE Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year Global Finals

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
904
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#Vodka Cocktail#Virtual World#Food Drink#Beverages#Malts#Diageo World Class#Digital Innovation#Trailblazer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

15 of the World's Best Sunset Destinations

After spending a year in the house, people are ready to hit the road and enjoy some awe-inspiring sights—or at least something a bit more exciting than their own four walls. If you're seeking the best place to catch a beautiful sunset, the people at the startup Bounce may have the answers for you.
DrinksBusiness Insider

Diageo World Class Global Final Announces Canadian James Grant as 'World Class Bartender of the Year'

Edmonton Bartender brings home gold after representing Canada at the World Class Global Finals held virtually July 4-8 TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Diageo World Class Final is pleased to announce Canadian bartender James Grant as the 2021 'World Class Bartender of the Year'. After being named World Class Canada Bartender of the Year 2021 in March, Grant went on to represent Canada at the first fully virtual World Class Global Final event, celebrating some of the most talented bartenders in the world. Grant competed in the four day competition, taking home gold after winning the final challenge on July 8th with his Tale of Two Malts signature cocktails.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Hemingway’s 442 bartender in global competition

Kolyn Brown, a bartender at Hemingway’s 442, has been selected as one of 30 bartenders to compete in the world-renowned Patron Perfectionists competition. Patron Perfectionists is a global competition with thousands of entries. Entries closed at the end of May, and the Top 30 were announced in late June. Voting will take place throughout July, and the top 10 finalists will go on to the final competition.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Forbes

The Best Corner Of Italy That You’ve Never Heard Of: Le Marche

One night at dinner at Agriturismo Ramusè, I watched with delight as Paolo Ciccioli spent a full 30 seconds shaving a black truffle over my pasta. (I’m not exaggerating—I have the iPhone video to prove it.) That was just the primo piatto, halfway through a dinner in which all three courses included a luxurious amount of truffles, during a stay in which every dinner and even breakfast included the same.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Australia’s own Evan Stroeve has taken out third place in the World Class Bartender of the Year

Evan Stroeve of the world's first no-waste bar, Re- in South Eveleigh, has claimed one of the top spots in the world’s biggest and most respected bartending competition, the World Class Bartender of the Year for 2021. The competition launched its finals on Sunday at the first ever virtual global final, where Evan and 49 of the best bartenders from across the globe competed throughout a series of challenges showcasing their extraordinary skill. Time Out took some time to talk to Stroeve about his accomplishments, sustainability, and where he sees the world of bartending going.
Drinksmanofmany.com

The Whisky List Launches Massive Virtual Whisky Tasting for Lockdown

Lockdown got you lonesome? Bored knowing you can’t head out with your friends for a dram? Well, The Whisky List might just have the next best thing. On the 31st of July, the legends of liquor are offering up a chance to try 19 rare Australian whiskies in the comfort of your own home. For just AUD$175, The Whisky List will deliver the drams to your door for an exclusive evening tasting. That’s 19 whisky samples from award-winning and upcoming Australian distilleries ranging from Tassie, Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
LifestyleTravelPulse

The World's Best Airlines in 2021

The World's Best Airlines for this year have been announced by AirlineRatings.com, the world's only safety, product and COVID-19 rating website for air travel. Its Airline Excellence Awards feature a panel of aviation experts who analyze everything from airline reviews to COVID-19 procedures and environmental leadership to determine the best of the best. Each of the following were awarded the best ratings in safety, COVID-19 procedures and quality. Can you guess which airline took the Airline of the Year award?
NFLshankennewsdaily.com

Wine Spectator: The Evolution Of Canned Wine

Canned wine continues to be one of the most rapidly growing wine categories in the United States. Volume sales in Nielsen-tracked channels reached $253 million in the 52 weeks ending March 20, up 62% over the previous 12 months. There are now at least 580 wineries offering more than 1,450 canned wine SKUs. In addition, many big-name wineries are adding cans to existing brands, including Michael David, with its already popular Freakshow label, and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates with its 14 Hands brand.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Peckham Levels sees the return of live music plus seven new street-food vendors

South-east Londoners have been spoilt for choice recently. It seems like every time you blink, a new wine bar, watering hole or pop-up has opened there. Under the recent Covid restrictions, Peckham Levels took the opportunity to make some improvements to its already-thriving venue. Now that ‘Freedom Day’ has finally come along, it’s time to pull back the curtain and take a look at their grand reopening.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Pladis Relaunches Carr’s Brand

Pladis is spotlighting the baking heritage of its Carr’s brand with a £1m contemporary redesign and market relaunch that debuts a new look for the first time in nearly a decade. The brand’s refreshed packaging features artisanal foodie cues – complete with ‘why not try…’ serving suggestions curated by Pladis’...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy