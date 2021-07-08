Cancel
CapStar Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (CSTR) - Get Report announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on July 22, 2021.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 23, 2021Time: 9:00 a.m. Central TimeTelephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 2976541

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492 ir@capstarbank.com

