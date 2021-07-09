Slain deputy's memory will always be a part of Hall County Sheriff's Office
GAINESVILLE – Nicholas Blane Dixon will always have a presence in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. That after “Saving A Hero’s Place, Inc.” presented the Hall County Sheriff’s Office with an Honor Chair Thursday evening. Sadly, it is the 173rd Honor Chair crafted by the Richmond, Texas, non-profit, an organization started by Tommy and Robbie Capell in the spring of 2013, as a way to honor the memory of law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.accesswdun.com
Comments / 1