Hall County, GA

Slain deputy's memory will always be a part of Hall County Sheriff's Office

By Marc Eggers
accesswdun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE – Nicholas Blane Dixon will always have a presence in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. That after “Saving A Hero’s Place, Inc.” presented the Hall County Sheriff’s Office with an Honor Chair Thursday evening. Sadly, it is the 173rd Honor Chair crafted by the Richmond, Texas, non-profit, an organization started by Tommy and Robbie Capell in the spring of 2013, as a way to honor the memory of law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.

Comments / 1

