Innovative-e Recognized As Finalist For The 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Of The Year For Project & Portfolio Management

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative-e today announced it has been named a finalist (runner-up) in the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Project & Portfolio Management space. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. This is the third year in a row that Innovative-e has been recognized by Microsoft for excellence in providing leadership in customer impact, solution innovation and deployment of Microsoft technologies.

"Once again we are honored to be identified by Microsoft as a leader in providing work and project management solutions at scale on the Microsoft platform. I'd like to thank all the amazing people we work with at Microsoft, including the product marketing and engineering teams, field sales and account management, and so many more. My sincere gratitude also goes to our fantastic customers and key partners edison365, Bravo Consulting, and Tasktop. Most importantly, I want to acknowledge our superbly talented and dedicated staff who make all things possible," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Being named a finalist in the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Project and Portfolio Management signifies Innovative-e's commitment to enabling our and Microsoft's mutual customers to achieve work and project management freedom by leveraging the Microsoft365 platform to democratize, simplify and unify the way they manage work and project management.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

Innovative-e's vision is to guide our customers' transformation of project and work management at scale. We do this by partnering with organizations to extend access to all stakeholders to include everyone in a common work management fabric; simplify processes by making data entry and management easier for the people doing the work; and unify systems and platforms to enable commonality across the enterprise. Innovative-e believes that facilitating these transformative tactics lets us meets our customers where they are and empower them to do more to improve their lives and the lives of those they touch.

For additional information:

Pamela Melville, pamela.melville@innovative-e.com

To read Microsoft's press release with more information about the Microsoft Partner Awards and a list of the winners and finalists, please click here or visit https://news.microsoft.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-e-recognized-as-finalist-for-the-2021-microsoft-worldwide-partner-of-the-year-for-project--portfolio-management-301328326.html

SOURCE Innovative-e

