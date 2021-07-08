Applications for Bend Venture Conference are open
While Oregon isn’t terribly well known for venture capital, it has developed a significant presence in the world of Angel investing. Some of that is thanks to innovative organizations like Oregon Venture Fund. But if it were to come down to one annual event that puts Oregon Angel investing on the map, it would be Bend Venture Conference, one of the largest Angel conferences in the United States — and often a good excuse for Bay Area investors to visit Bend.siliconflorist.com
