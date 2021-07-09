Knockouts Championship Match And Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey Set For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021
Two more matches have been announced for IMPACT Slammiversary. On the July 8 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo called herself the greatest Knockouts Champion ever and said that she could defeat any opponent without even knowing them. She proceeded to hold an open challenge, which was answered by Lady Frost. Purrazzo would emerge victoriously, but was approached by Gail Kim afterwards and told that she would be defending her title against a mystery opponent at Slammiversary on July 17. Gail said that she and Scott D'Amore will be picking the challenger and told Deonna to prepare for the fight of her life.www.fightful.com
