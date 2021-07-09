Knockouts Championship Match And Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey Set For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

W. Morrisey picks up a victory at Slammiversary. W shoves Eddie before Eddie chops him and W hits a fall away slam before dropping Eddie with a right hand and choking him in the ropes before countering a tornado DDT and booting Eddie off of the top and down onto the floor before meeting Eddie up top and Eddie headbutts him repeatedly. Eddie hits a sunset bomb and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall before W pulls the referee between he and Eddie and drops Eddie with a boot for a near fall before Eddie hits the Boston Knee Party, but it knocks W out of the ring. W then hits Eddie with a gimmick he takes out of his boot before finishing Eddie with a powerbomb for the pin and the win.