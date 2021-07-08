Cancel
'Black Widow' Looks To Break Pandemic-Era Records

By Sam Mendelsohn
imdb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be a proper summer movie season without an offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and after a delay of over a year, and two years since the last MCU film, Black Widow is hitting theaters. With potential to be the summer’s biggest film, it is also a test for the box office in the pandemic recovery era, just as F9: The Fast Saga was when it opened two weeks ago. A big Marvel blockbuster may be the push many need to return to theaters, though how the film performs compared to others in the series will help let us know where we stand.

