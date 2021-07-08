Cancel
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast - Excessive Heat Warning Friday Through Monday

By Meteorologist Jason Stiff
actionnewsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt already started heating up in northern California this afternoon, and much hotter weather is coming our way in the short term. Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect Friday afternoon. Be sure to stay cool and stay safe! High pressure is in control of our weather pattern at this time and it won't be loosening its grip anytime soon. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the 50s in the mountains, 60s and 70s in the foothills and valley. Friday will be mostly sunny to sunny and hotter. Highs will range from the 90s in the mountains and foothills to the 100s and lower 110s in the valley.

State
California State
