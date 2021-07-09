Quickley, Washington OUT of Team USA training camp due to COVID protocols
On Thursday afternoon, it was reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that a pair of former Kentucky Wildcats, Immanuel Quickley and P.J. Washington, have been declared OUT for the remainder of Team USA’s training camp due to COVID-19 protocols, as has Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets. Quickely recently finished up his rookie season with the New York Knicks while Washington completed his second season with the Hornets.kentuckysportsradio.com
