Watch New Animated Music Videos From Between The Buried And Me & Purple Disco Machine

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 13 days ago

This week we’ve got two animated music videos to drop in on you. The first one is one I’m very excited about as it’s for Between The Buried And Me for the single “Fix The Error” which is coming off of their forthcoming sequel record to the classic Color which is slated to drop on August 20th. The next animated video comes from German DJ Purple Disco Machine for the track “Playbox” which can also be streamed below.

