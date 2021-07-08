President Joe Biden To Meet With Civil Rights Groups, Leaders To Discuss Voting Rights, Police Reform

President Biden on Wednesday said Republicans are lying if they try to paint him and the Democratic Party as anti-police. "They’re lying,” he said during a CNN town hall. “We have to change police conduct, we have to have rules where things are open, we have to have rules where you can be able to determine ... how many times a cop has violated the rules, and be able to have access to what’s going on at a police department so the Justice Department can get involved in whether or not they have to change the pattern or practice.”