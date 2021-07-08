Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden To Meet With Civil Rights Groups, Leaders To Discuss Voting Rights, Police Reform

By Derek Major
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with civil rights leaders and organizations Wednesday to discuss voting rights and police reform. The meeting will take place in the Roosevelt Room and will feature representatives from the National Urban League, the NAACP and the Reverend Al Sharpton. There’s growing frustration among civil rights leaders and groups at the lack of movement on voting rights and police reforms as Republicans have stalled and blocked attempts at passing both.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Leaders#Police#The National Urban League#Republicans#Msnbc#The White House#Senate#The George Floyd Justice#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
CNN

5 things to watch during CNN's town hall with Joe Biden

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to face key questions on how his administration will handle some of the most pressing issues facing the country when he takes part in a CNN town hall Wednesday night. At 8 p.m. ET, Biden will take the stage at Mount St. Joseph...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Sidesteps Filibuster Reform in Major Voting Rights Speech

President Joe Biden delivered a landmark speech about the importance of voting rights to the United States on Tuesday, calling out recent Republican efforts to restrict voting as an assault on our democracy. Notably missing from the speech, however, was any discussion of reform of the filibuster—a Senate procedure that...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Harris struggles to name GOP senators she’s spoken to on voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris struggled when asked to name which Republican senators she had spoken to on the issue of voting rights legislation in an interview this week. Speaking to CBS News by phone Tuesday, the vice president made the comments after telling the network she was in contact with senators from both parties on the issue of Senate Democrats’ voting rights legislation.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Republicans who say Democrats want to defund the police are lying

President Biden on Wednesday said Republicans are lying if they try to paint him and the Democratic Party as anti-police. "They’re lying,” he said during a CNN town hall. “We have to change police conduct, we have to have rules where things are open, we have to have rules where you can be able to determine ... how many times a cop has violated the rules, and be able to have access to what’s going on at a police department so the Justice Department can get involved in whether or not they have to change the pattern or practice.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy