President Joe Biden To Meet With Civil Rights Groups, Leaders To Discuss Voting Rights, Police Reform
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with civil rights leaders and organizations Wednesday to discuss voting rights and police reform. The meeting will take place in the Roosevelt Room and will feature representatives from the National Urban League, the NAACP and the Reverend Al Sharpton. There’s growing frustration among civil rights leaders and groups at the lack of movement on voting rights and police reforms as Republicans have stalled and blocked attempts at passing both.www.blackenterprise.com
