Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon GO: How To Catch Flying 5-Star Balloon Pikachu | 5 Year Anniversary Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big fifth anniversary is going on right now in Pokemon GO, and you can grab a special Flying Pikachu with 5-shaped balloon if you act before this big event is over. Pokemon GO exploded onto the scene in 2016, and it’s only kept growing from there, adding hundreds of new Pokemon and lasting new features to the free-to-play game that’s all about exploration. The Covid Epidemic put a big hamper on last year’s annual Pokemon Go Fest, but we’re back on this year with lots of rewards. There’s more than just a Flying Pikachu to catch, and we’ll explain everything going down in the full guide below.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Pikachu#Pok Mon#Legendary Pokemon#Covid#First Partner Pokemon#Snivy#Tepig#Totodile#Treecko#Pokestops#Jump Start Research#Xp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Details Ultra Unlock Part 1 Bonuses, Including Shiny Dialga

Pokemon Go has provided players with new details about its first Ultra Unlock Bonus, including the addition of a new Shiny Legendary Pokemon. The first of three Ultra Unlock bonus events starts this Friday, July 23rd for all Pokemon Go players. The Ultra Unlock Bonus events were rewards for completing all 24 Global Challenges during Pokemon Go Fest this weekend. The first Ultra Unlock Bonus event is themed around time and will feature Pokemon from "different eras" appearing in the wild, in raids, and in eggs. As part of the event, Dialga will appear in 5-Star Raids through August 6th. Additionally, Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Dialga to the game for the very first time. Dialga had previously been absent from Pokemon Go for an extended period of time up until Pokemon Go Fest, when it appeared with every other Legendary Pokemon in raids.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 means players in Pokémon Go have a full weekend to celebrate the mobile game during a massive virtual event where plenty of rare and legendary Pokémon will appear throughout it. If you’re keen on acquiring certain Pokémon to your collection that you’ve been hunting for the past few years, now is the time to do it. An exclusive Pokémon available for every player who purchases the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket is Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star. These will be costumed Pikachus that you will have to choose when the event starts, and once you pick the other, the only way to obtain them both is if another trainer trades with you.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Craft Heart Restoring Items | Revive Guide

For every battle, you only have three hearts before you’re knocked out in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Unlike Pokemon, you can’t just swap out your Monsties until they’ve all been defeated. Instead, you have three hearts — every time a Monstie (or your character) gets knocked out, you’ll lose a heart. Lose all three and it’s battle over. It works just like the main Monster Hunter entries, where you’ll get three spawns before failing a mission. But, in Monster Hunter Stories 2, you can keep yourself fighting longer with items that restore your lost hearts.
Technologygameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Get Anjanath Early | T-Rex Monstie Guide

Everyone’s favorite T-Rex Monstie can’t be raised until much later in Monster Hunter Stories 2. You’ll encounter one near the start of the game, but if you want to actually get one in your party, you’ll have to wait until much, much further in the story. At least, if you want to get one legit. There’s another way to get an Anjanath.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Cafe And Pikachu Sweets Announce Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Menu Items

Japanese Pokemon GO fans will soon be able to enjoy some birthday treats in the near future!. The Pokemon Company has announced new menu items for its Pokemon Cafes and Pikachu Sweets store, which will be available from 22 July 2021 onwards. At Pokemon Cafe Tokyo and Osaka, customers will be able to feast on a special “field map” meal with a Poke Stop drink for 2,992 yen (as seen below):
Video GamesTVOvermind

This is How Many Billions Pokemon GO Has Made

Asking how Pokemon Go made billions of dollars is kind of a loaded question since there are quite a few answers that would be able to fit the question and not a lot of them would make as much sense as people might want to hear. The point is that the Pokemon franchise has been one of the absolute biggest since it opened up and it’s only been growing over the years. It could be that it continues to draw in new generations as it lasts one year after another and somehow keeps coming up with new ideas, or it could be that the marketing gimmicks are working in a way that’s not entirely understood but are still effective. However it’s happening, it’s working since Pokemon Go has earned $5 billion dollars in the last several years, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down or stopping. If one isn’t impressed by the word ‘billions’ then apathy has truly set in, because that’s a huge number that is only going to keep getting bigger as the years go by and people keep downloading the app.
Video GamesIGN

Pokemon Sword and Shield Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Sword and Shield Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Arctovish, a Pokemon which was first introduced for Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch. This Pokedex page covers Arctovish's location, Arctovish's stats, and more.
Video GamesIGN

Pokemon Go 5th Anniversary Rewards for Indian Players Revealed

Pokemon Go is celebrating its 5th anniversary with an in-game event running from July 6 to July 15. Niantic has now announced rewards and features for Indian Pokemon Go players. During the Pokemon Go 5th anniversary celebration, players can catch a limited-edition flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon. The event...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

25th Anniversary Pokémon Cards Revealed – Features a Chubby Pikachu army

Earlier today, the Pokémon Company revealed an absolutely stunning collection of cards celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary. The new 25th Anniversary Collection features 28 beautiful cards which celebrate the TCG’s history, including a whole lot of the classic chubby Pikachu!. The cards bring back artwork from some fan favorite cards,...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Charizard Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

We've discovered the most effective ways to get Charizard Mega Energy in Pokemon GO. Mega evolutions and the process of mega-evolving were introduced into Pokemon GO on Aug. 27, 2020—but the unique forms were part of the fandom for much longer. Originally introduced in the animated series, Mega Evolution is a temporary state prompted by a strong bond between the Pokemon and its trainer. In Pokemon GO, this is achieved by collecting a certain amount of Mega Energy.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Catch Oshawott in Pokémon GO

How to Catch Oshawott in Pokémon GO is a bit of a challenge for some players, especially those eager to snag the Water-type starter. With Pokémon GO celebrating its 5th anniversary since its launch, Niantic implemented a challenger to players: catch every starter Pokémon. While it may be a tall task, catching Oshawott is easier, with improved spawn rates during the 5th anniversary event. So, for players eager to catch 'em all, here's how they can snag themselves an Oshawott.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to get Lucky Pokémon

In Pokémon Go, players can get Lucky Pokémon from trading with friends. In our Pokémon Go Lucky Pokémon guide, we’ll explain how to get a Lucky Pokémon and show the lowered costs of powering up these Pokémon. Lucky Pokémon are indicated by a golden sparkly shine on their information page,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to catch Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

The big attraction to Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is that players in Pokémon Go have the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon that will be spawning during the event and earn some incredible rewards. It is a ticketed event to participate in it, so if you want to capture these Pokémon appearing from July 17 to 18, make sure to grab your ticket. Another exclusive piece to the event is the reveal of a new mythical Pokémon, and that will be Meloetta, the Melody Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you can catch Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 so you can add her to your collection.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Pokemon GO Special Trades - what are they and how to do them

Pokemon GO Special Trades will see Pokemon GO Fest 2021 lift the limit restriction for a limited time on how often you can trade with friends. Trading is an important feature in PokemonGO where trades can be performed between trainers to help players fill out their Pokemon Go Pokedexes and collect rare Pokemon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy