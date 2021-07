You may know Amber Tamblyn as Joan of Arcadia or Tibby Rollins of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but throughout her career, the actor has also cemented her place as an established author. Thus far, she’s published six books, including three poetry collections. And now, following her 2019 memoir Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution, Tamblyn will edit an essay anthology that centers on and celebrates women’s intuition.