Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Simple Trick to Pay Less for Your Airfare

By Meghan Jones
Posted by 
Reader's Digest
Reader's Digest
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are all sorts of sneaky tricks out there to get you to spend more money. Luckily, there are also lots of ways to evade those tricks and save money, which is great—especially when you’re shelling out for something on the pricier side, like airfare. Have you ever experienced this...

www.rd.com

Comments / 0

Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airline Tickets#Airfare#Scott S Cheap Flights#Lsb Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Plan Proposed To Make US Airlines Refund Fees For Late Baggage

* Article updated 19:52 UTC with additional information from the DOT *. The US Department Of Transportation (DOT) is set to propose a reworked refund system when it comes to delayed airline baggage. The planned changes would see airlines become liable to refund passengers’ baggage fees in the event that their checked luggage is delayed. The threshold will be 12 hours domestically, or 25 hours internationally.
TravelVox

Air travel will suck this summer. Blame the airlines’ shortsighted layoffs.

The airlines are no longer desperate. Gone are the pandemic-era flight deals, flexible booking policies, and open middle seats. Millions of Americans are traveling again, as the weather warms (in some parts of the US) and vaccination rates rise. This is cause for optimism. The joys of normal life — summer vacations and guilt-free social gatherings — are on the horizon. But first, the airport.
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

One trick to traveling cheaply: flexibility

So you want to travel on a budget. Who doesn’t? Yet it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the cheap travel tips, hacks and strategies out there that promise unbelievable deals on airfare and hotels. In reality, there’s only one important tactic for traveling cheaply: being flexible with your travel...
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

3 Incredible Money-Saving Tips from a Flight Attendant

After spending over a decade working as a flight attendant at three different major airlines, I’ve picked up more than a few travel tips that the general public doesn’t know. I flew one to four (sometimes five!) flights a day during the fifteen days I was scheduled to work each month, giving me the chance to understand how airlines handle delays, cancellations, rebookings, oversold flights, lost luggage, upgrades and any other positive or negative experience a passenger may encounter. I was also fortunate enough to meet and chat with many travelers, learning different ways frequent flyers, business travelers, and even vacationers maximize airline points, perks, and promotions to save money, get an upgrade or even travel for free. Now, having clipped my wings a few years ago, I’ve made the transition from the jumpseat to the window seat and use these three money-saving tips when I travel.
LifestyleThrillist

These Are the Best U.S. Airlines of 2021

This year, airlines had more to contend with than just difficult customers. They had to deal with difficult customers and new safety regulations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as a sudden surge in travelers taking back to the skies. Some airlines were up to the challenge, keeping passengers happy and safe, while others took a nosedive in terms of customer satisfaction.
Traveljohnnyjet.com

Are You Wearing Your Travel Pillow Wrong?

Natalie DiScala is a travel writer and digital content creator. She and her husband Johnny Jet have traveled to over 65 countries (and counting!) together and now have two beautiful kids. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you...
TravelWired

As Travel Rebounds, Airlines Are Figuring It Out on the Fly

Before, air travel had certain rhythms. Business travelers flew out on Monday mornings and back on Thursday evenings, filling pricier seats. Come summer, price conscious leisure travelers took to the skies. Crowds flew for Thanksgiving, Labor Day, and Christmas, and to specific destinations for events—sports championships, music festivals, fashion weeks. Decades of historical data plugged into complex mathematical models helped airlines determine schedules and prices.
TravelForbes

How To Buy Covid Travel Insurance For A Cruise

If you enjoyed cruises before ships were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you may be ready to sail again soon. With the vaccine rollout, demand is rising for booking cruises again. Before you sail, travel experts say buying travel insurance is a wise idea. It may even be required.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

A Recent Overbooked Flight Ended up Costing Delta $180,000

If there was ever a sign that air travel is back, consider it the fact that airlines are starting to oversell flights again. While they may have struggled with capacity during the thick of the pandemic, it’s beginning to be more common for planes to be stuffed to the gills once again.
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

Here’s why your flight this summer might be canceled

• American Airlines is canceling 1% of flights in July due to a travel surge. • United Airlines CEO warns of a possible pilot shortage. • Nearly 10,000 flights were delayed on Sunday. Summer travel is surging, but it may not be the breeze you were hoping for. A major...
Relationshipshenryford.com

10 Tricks To Make Traveling With Kids Less Stressful

With summer in full swing and vaccination rates climbing, Americans across the country are gearing up to pack their bags and hit the road, or the air, with their brood of kiddos. You can travel with children of any age, but it's probably best for kids who are older than...
TravelFOXBusiness

Airline travel tips: How to save money when booking a flight

Airports around the nation are packed with passengers who are doling out a hefty amount for their plane tickets. Bookings have been picking up since around February as more Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19 and regain confidence in travel once again. On top of that, travel restrictions continue to ease.
Lifestylefashionisers.com

5 Great Ways of Choosing the Best Airline for Your Next Trip

Traveling by air is among the preferred means. Most people love it since it is the most comfortable and fastest way of traveling. Some individuals travel to solve business issues, while others tour abroad for their vacations. You may also fly in various classes. The most common ones include economy...
LifestyleLassen County News

BBB scam alert: Watch out for airfare scams when booking your next trip

With the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, travel is coming back! That’s great news for summer vacation plans … and scammers. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers. If you are buying airfare, use caution and double-check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information.
TravelApartment Therapy

How Booking the Cheapest Vacation Rental Might Actually Be Costing You Money, According to a TV Travel Host

When looking for a vacation rental, you can come across a gem of a listing that has everything you ever dreamed of — high-end design and tech, an infinity pool, a balcony overlooking scenic views, etc. But once you see the price tag, that fantasy quickly fades to move on to something that you feel is more realistic. But according to Megan Batoon, a DIY designer and host of Netflix’s “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” booking that seemingly expensive rental could actually save you money.
LifestyleJohnson City Press

Should we pay for tourists' airfare?

Last week, Gov. Bill Lee announced a tourism incentive program designed to entice visitors to Tennessee’s four largest cities. The “Tennessee on Me” program will provide $250 airline vouchers to the first 10,000 people who book two-night stays at hotels in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville or Chattanooga through the promotional website TennesseeOnMe.com.
TravelHouston Chronicle

Here's how to salvage summer vacation, according to travel experts

Most years, travelers make summer plans well in advance so they can fit in a getaway before life gets busy again in the fall. But 2021 is not most years. Vaccinations in the United States only became widely available in the spring, some popular domestic destinations didn't drop covid restrictions until last month, and global travel rules are shifting constantly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy