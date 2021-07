(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Lynx have won nine of their past 12 games, including four straight and are at home tonight against the Dallas Wings. Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve says they've improved on both ends of the floor in the stretch. She says they have focused more on offense in getting more shots for their top players, while also keeping better care of the basketball. Dallas is 9-10 on the season. The Lynx signed rookie forward Natasha Mack to a seven-day contract yesterday. She was the 16th pick in the 2021 W-N-B-A Draft out of Oklahoma State, but played in only three games for Chicago. Tonight's game tips off at 7 P-M at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.