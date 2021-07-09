Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks

Meatball pizza from Ratio at the Misfits Collective. Detroit-style pizza is on fire, and there's a new addition to the Twin Cities lineup (which includes Bricksworth Beer Co. in Burnsville, the unmatchable Wrecktangle pizza and the always reliable regional chain Jet's). The newly opened Misfits Collective is four food concepts under one Apple Valley roof, and while each of the menus offer enough intriguing dishes to warrant several return visits, the deep-dish pizza is a solid place to start. Those can be found at Ratio, which inhabits the amoebic bar in the center of the whole sprawling complex. There are eight pizza choices that come in two sizes. I opted for the itty-bitty 6-inch square tin of the meatball pizza, topped with wedges of Italian meatballs, puddles of ricotta cheese and a swirl herbaceous pesto, all layered onto a sweet-tart tomato sauce and more cheese. The balance (or ratio, if you will) of this specific combination reminded me of one of my favorite local pies at Black Sheep. The crust, both softer and lighter than other Motor City-style pizzas I've tried, was all its own.