Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

South Korea Cinderella Law Turned Minecraft Into An Adult Rated Game

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to video games, there’s always going to be plenty of controversy and difficult political moves made. We’ve seen several attempts to make new laws or regulations in video game titles in a variety of countries but for the most part, few seem to really make much of an impact on how games are made or the content provided within them. Outside of a rating system, you won’t find too much to sway some players from picking up a video game title. However, it looks like picking up something like Minecraft will be difficult for some players in South Korea.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Adult
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Microsoft Offers Fix For Xbox Black Screen Error

It’s an exciting time for the video game industry. During the holiday season, the latest generation console platforms hit the marketplace so fans could jump onto the likes of an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a PlayStation 5. That alone is quite exciting but for the mere fact that these consoles are tough to get, having a unit makes it a bit more special right now. There’s a struggle finding units in stock, but what better way to enjoy the latest console than by making sure you’re actually on the latest updates with their different technical improvements and features lineup.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Get Anjanath Early | T-Rex Monstie Guide

Everyone’s favorite T-Rex Monstie can’t be raised until much later in Monster Hunter Stories 2. You’ll encounter one near the start of the game, but if you want to actually get one in your party, you’ll have to wait until much, much further in the story. At least, if you want to get one legit. There’s another way to get an Anjanath.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Fall Guys Season 5 Takes Players Into The Jungles

When the world was going through tough 2020 quarantines that forced us all indoors and away from visiting friends or family members, there was a real need for entertainment. We’ve started to see films released onto streaming services while video games were going through a rough patch when it came to shipping physical units out. Fortunately, during the height of the pandemic, we had one little indie gem to throw us in for a thrilling time and that’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

30 games like Minecraft to cure your block fever

Games like Minecraft have been spring up ever since the blocky survival icon became a worldwide phenomenon. First launched in 2009, Minecraft still has around 126 million monthly active players, and it's no surprise that other games want a slice of that nether wood pie. If you're a Minecraft maniac looking for a new outlet for your crafting, or want to experiment with the genre in a new way, we've put together the perfect list of games like Minecraft so you know what's on offer.
Asiatheridgewoodblog.net

Guide For Moving Into South Korea

If you decide to move to South Korea or just want to spend at least six months in this beautiful country, it is much easier than you might think because the country is not as strict with the customs and import rules as China or Japan. Of course, the trick is to learn as much as you can before you travel and get all of your documents properly translated. By doing so, you will already know all the precautions and the rules that you must follow, both as a tourist and someone who decides to become a part of this amazing land and the culture.
Comicsgameranx.com

Atlus Teases Seven New Persona Projects for 25th Anniversary

Atlus, the publishers of the Persona series, have revealed they’re working on several new projects in the series in honor of its 25th anniversary — seven new projects, to be exact. The first of these projects will be revealed in September on the month of the anniversary. The quotes below are all thanks to Google Translate.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Why Minecraft is the greatest game ever made

Usually, it would be considered blasphemy in the video games industry to consider any singular game "the greatest ever." After all, everybody's gaming preferences and opinions differ, and being able to play and enjoy anything out of the incredibly vast universe of awesome games is part of what makes being in this hobby so special. Still, out of the thousands of games that have been released and loved by its players, Minecraft makes the most compelling case for indisputably earning that title.
MusicVoice of America

South Korea Bars Fast Exercise Music

Many people who exercise need good music to get themselves through their workout. But in South Korea, their choice of music had been reduced under new COVID-19 rules. The country has increased social distancing and travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Now, South Korea has added a requirement that gyms must not play music that is too fast. The government set a limit of 120 beats per minute. Gyms will not be able to play faster music during group exercises.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Answer All Quiz Questions

As you progress in Monster Hunter World 2, you’ll find one type of quest you can’t beat with Monsties. In certain areas, you’ll encounter Felynes that give you quiz questions. Each quest gives you a big reward, and the final set of quiz questions are pretty hard. Don’t feel bad if you don’t know the answers, because we’ve gone through all the quests and collected all the answers in one place. Check below for all the answers from beginning to end.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blade and Soul 2 will be getting a South Korean launch this August

Up to this point, the mobile MMO prequel Blade and Soul 2 has only had the nebulous launch date of sometime this year, but a new press release from NCSoft confirms that the South Korean version of the game has moved from a release year to a release month: the month of August, to be precise.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Far Cry 6 ESRB Rating Paints A Brutal World

The Far Cry franchise has been around since 2004 and while we’ve seen these games released into the marketplace with a Mature rating, it’s always worth looking at the different rating notices as they can offer some slight details as to what you can expect if you’re interested in the game. That’s not just for Far Cry either as these ratings can give a bit of insight to all games and with the Mature titles, you’ll have some more explanation as to why they got the more restrictive rating in general.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Pokemon Unite?

Many are asking themselves this very question today as the frenzy surrounding the games release has been in full swing. Making it’s debut today on the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Unite is the Pokemon Company’s newest title, which takes a spin on the classic Multiple Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre. But, of course, it has its own Pokemon flair.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Unite launch trailer marks the release of Switch version today

Pokémon Unite, the free-to-play MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), is now available for Nintendo Switch. To celebrate the occasion, a Pokémon Unite launch trailer has been released on YouTube detailing what to expect from this competitive game. Additionally, the release of the game marks the beginning of the first ranked match season, “Welcome to Aeos Island!” Also as a reminder, if you log in before August 31, 2021, you will receive the mythical Pokémon Zeraora for free.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022 Due to Tango Health Concerns

Tango Gameworks today announced that its upcoming PS5 timed exclusive, Ghostwire Tokyo, is getting delayed. The game will now be released sometime in 2022. This means that, without its original October 2021 date, not only do we not have any kind of firm release window for the game itself, but we can’t begin to speculate when it’ll be out on other platforms.
Video GamesTom's Guide

How to battle in Pokémon Go: PvP, battle rewards and more

Mastering how to battle in Pokémon Go will help you get the most out of the game. Participating in a battle can result in multiple rewards, including but not limited to gaining Stardust, Rare Candy and even increasing your chance of getting a Sinnoh Stone. Battling is one of the...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Is Pokémon UNITE Like League of Legends?

Pokémon UNITE is The Pokémon Company's newest game in its franchise, and it now hits the MOBA scene. As the powerhouse MOBA of League of Legends is the gold standard for the genre, it begs the question, does Pokémon UNITE play like League of Legends?. Is Pokémon UNITE Like League...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

War Thunder Update 3.76 Patch Notes

Update 3.76 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Gaijin Entertainment has now released a new update for War Thunder today on all platforms. If you play the PS4 version of the game, the update is number 3.76. Otherwise the update is known as 2.7.0.126 for PC and 2.7.0.124 for consoles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy