South Korea Cinderella Law Turned Minecraft Into An Adult Rated Game
When it comes to video games, there’s always going to be plenty of controversy and difficult political moves made. We’ve seen several attempts to make new laws or regulations in video game titles in a variety of countries but for the most part, few seem to really make much of an impact on how games are made or the content provided within them. Outside of a rating system, you won’t find too much to sway some players from picking up a video game title. However, it looks like picking up something like Minecraft will be difficult for some players in South Korea.gameranx.com
