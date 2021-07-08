South Korea Cinderella Law Turned Minecraft Into An Adult Rated Game

If you decide to move to South Korea or just want to spend at least six months in this beautiful country, it is much easier than you might think because the country is not as strict with the customs and import rules as China or Japan. Of course, the trick is to learn as much as you can before you travel and get all of your documents properly translated. By doing so, you will already know all the precautions and the rules that you must follow, both as a tourist and someone who decides to become a part of this amazing land and the culture.