Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Farm Money & XP Early

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to earn plenty of Zenny and Exp in Monster Hunter Stories 2? Even if you’re just playing the demo, these methods will help you level up your monsters and get extra cash to buy up your favorite weapon types. These methods are so easy, anyone can do them — and you can import your demo save file into the main game for a head start. There’s no reason not to do a little extra farming.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Exp#Jrpg#The Nintendo Switch#Xp#Roly Poly Problems#The Larinoth Trial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Fall Guys Season 5 Takes Players Into The Jungles

When the world was going through tough 2020 quarantines that forced us all indoors and away from visiting friends or family members, there was a real need for entertainment. We’ve started to see films released onto streaming services while video games were going through a rough patch when it came to shipping physical units out. Fortunately, during the height of the pandemic, we had one little indie gem to throw us in for a thrilling time and that’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Hunt: Showdown Adds Shrek’s Home Into The Game

There’s plenty of cooperative games out there but if you missed out on Hunt: Showdown from when it first released then there might be a new reason to check it out. With that said, if you haven’t logged on to play the game then there’s also a strange little addition for you to check out as well. It looks like the developers decided to add Shrek’s home into the game. That’s right, the iconic Shrek home from the animated children’s film.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Nier: Automata Gets Its Long-Awaited Steam Patch

A patch for the Steam version of Nier Automata has finally arrived, over four years after the game was initially released. This patch will finally fix at least some of the issues that have plagued the Steam version of the game. While there’s no way to know whether this patch will fix all of the game’s issues, at least it’s something. The patch rolls out on July 15.
Comicsgameranx.com

Atlus Teases Seven New Persona Projects for 25th Anniversary

Atlus, the publishers of the Persona series, have revealed they’re working on several new projects in the series in honor of its 25th anniversary — seven new projects, to be exact. The first of these projects will be revealed in September on the month of the anniversary. The quotes below are all thanks to Google Translate.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Last of Us Part 2 Receives An Official A Price Cut

We don’t need to tell you just how popular The Last of Us was when it was first released. This Naughty Dog IP hit the marketplace for the PlayStation 3 but it wasn’t long after the title got a remastered edition for the PlayStation 4. Players that happened to miss out on The Last of Us from the previous generation were able to jump right into this thrilling video game release with some visual enhancements. With this game we would sit in on a mature tale set in a post-apocalyptic world where mankind was greatly unnumbered by a deadly mutated virus. With hostile creatures roaming around, safety left small factions led mainly by paranoia.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Wondrous Worlds Trailer Released

There’s a massive fan base for the Super Monkey Ball franchise and it’s hard not to fall in love with these games. They are simple, family-friendly, and most importantly a thrill to play. Overall, the game has players taking the role of a monkey where they are supposed to go through a variety of difficult platforms by rolling the ball that they’re encased in. It’s a wacky game but it’s clear that there are fans who will pick up new installments as they are released.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Sales Surpass 1 Million Units Worldwide

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sales have surpassed 2 million units worldwide. This includes both digital and physical sales for the title. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrived on Steam and Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021, meaning the title has managed to sell one million copies only eleven days after its release. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
ComicsPlayStation LifeStyle

Monster Hunter 3D Animated Special Premieres on Netflix in August

Announced in July 2018, Pure Imagination Studios’ Monster Hunter 3D animated special will premiere on Netflix on August 12th. Titled Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the anime will tell the story of a young man named Aiden, who has to find a way to protect his village from an Elder Dragon.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The Witcher: Monster Slayer

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunt…. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. As you explore the real world around you, each step will take you deeper into a dark fantasy adventure. Track monsters, learn their habits and prepare for battle. Select the best weapons and armor and brew powerful witcher potions to gain the upper hand before you begin a battle. As you gain experience and take on more dangerous foes, you will need to improve your skills, gear, and tactics in order to become a monster slayer of true renown. TRACK YOUR TARGETS – Use real-time weather conditions, the time of day, and all your witcher senses to hunt the monsters living around you. EXPLORE ADVANCED AUGMENTED REALITY – Make the dark fantasy world of The Witcher your reality with AR features that will change your perception of places you thought you knew. EMBARK ON ADVENTURES – Experience quests that propel you through deep, story-driven adventures inspired by The Witcher series. GATHER TROPHIES FROM FALLEN FOES – Defeat dozens of different beasts and grow a collection worthy of a true monster slayer.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Metaloid: Origin Review – PlayStation 4

It’s time to look at another EastAsiaSoft published game and this time it’s Metaloid: Origin from developers RetroRevolution and 7 Raven Studios. The game is a run-and-gun 2D action-platformer and a sequel to Metagal from the same team. This game has some Mega Man influences within it just like Metagal but is it just a cheap imitation or is it worth your time?
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Netflix Drops Trailer For Animated ‘Monster Hunter’

Capcom’s popular Monster Hunter video game series is expanding its horizons. Fresh off last year’s live-action Monster Hunter feature film, Netflix will debut the animated movie Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Aug. 12, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the trailer for the new CGI film on this page.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 27, 2021, according to SELL. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has dropped from first to second place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from second to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has also dropped one place this time to fourth. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Won’t Feature Offline Gameplay With Bots

One of the biggest competitors to the Call of Duty franchise is getting a new installment this year. Battlefield is a bit like Call of Duty in terms of being an FPS military-focused game, but there’s a big difference between the two in terms of their releases. With Call of Duty, players are getting a game franchise that will have a new installment yearly. That means if you don’t particularly care for the theme then you don’t have to wait around for several years just to get another chance at a Call of Duty title that you might find of interest.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Crosses 1 Million In Shipments And Digital Sales

Following its launch earlier this month, Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin has crossed a major sales milestone. As of July 20th 2021, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin has crossed 1 million in shipments worldwide. This includes sales for both the Switch and PC versions of the game. To celebrate this achievement, Capcom also shared a special illustration on Twitter as seen below:
Video Gameswmleader.com

Apple Arcade’s upcoming additions include ‘Tetris’ and ‘Monster Hunter’ games

Apple Arcade is expanding its game selection, and it once again includes a mix of brand new (if familiar) originals and well-established classics. The all-you-can-play service will “soon” add Tetris Beat, an Arcade original from N3twork that blends Alexei Pajitnov’s line-clearng puzzles with rhythm game elements. The more you keep to the rhythm, the larger your combos get. The soundtrack includes well-known names like Alison Wonderland and Hannah Diamond, among others, so you might enjoy it just for the music.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 137,676 137,676. 2 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 106,597 106,597. 3 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 17,333 129,448. 4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy