In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Pauly D and Nikki Hall grill Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira about their relationship status. Things have been tense between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, on this season of Jersey Shore, but they patched things up ahead of the cast’s trip to the Poconos. Despite walking out of their home just weeks earlier, Chris joined Angelina on the trip, much to the surprise of the rest of the roommates. On the July 1 episode, Pauly D and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, meet up with Angelina and Chris at the resort to find out where things stand, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview.