The JRPG franchise, Persona, has always had a big following over the years. Each installment brings something new in terms of the narrative and for the most part, it looked like the developers continued to find some notable traction with the IP. However, things blew up immensely with the launch of Persona 5, the latest mainline installment to the Persona series. This was such a massively popular title release that the development team is finding it quite an ordeal to reach new heights with the successor, Persona 6.