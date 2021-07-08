Pokemon GO: How To Mega Evolve | All Mega Evolutions List

Pokemon Go has provided players with new details about its first Ultra Unlock Bonus, including the addition of a new Shiny Legendary Pokemon. The first of three Ultra Unlock bonus events starts this Friday, July 23rd for all Pokemon Go players. The Ultra Unlock Bonus events were rewards for completing all 24 Global Challenges during Pokemon Go Fest this weekend. The first Ultra Unlock Bonus event is themed around time and will feature Pokemon from "different eras" appearing in the wild, in raids, and in eggs. As part of the event, Dialga will appear in 5-Star Raids through August 6th. Additionally, Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Dialga to the game for the very first time. Dialga had previously been absent from Pokemon Go for an extended period of time up until Pokemon Go Fest, when it appeared with every other Legendary Pokemon in raids.