Pokemon GO: How To Mega Evolve | All Mega Evolutions List
Mega Evolutions stomp onto the scene in Pokemon GO. These enhanced super-sized versions of Pokemon can give you an edge in battle, even if they’re only a temporary evolution. If you’re jumping back into Pokemon GO and don’t know about these super-powered special Pokemon, we’ve got a full list of all Mega Evolutions below. You’ll also find more details on how exactly Mega Evolutions work — how to activate them, and how to earn Mega Energy to unleash them. There are a ton of tiny wrinkles to this system, and Mega Evolutions are unique to only a select few Pokemon so far. Still, if you want even bigger and badder evolutions for Blastoise, Charizard, and many more, this is how to do it.gameranx.com
