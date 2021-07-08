Cancel
Death Stranding Directors Cut Launches on September 24

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony today held a State of Play, its first event since the E3 it wasn’t part of wrapped last month. While it specified ahead of time that its major games other than Deathloop would not be part of the show, it also said that some third-party titles would make an appearance. One of those third-party titles shown during the event was the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding. We not only got a look at the new features of the game in the special edition, but we also got a release date: September 24.

Comments / 0

