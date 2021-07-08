Death Stranding Directors Cut Launches on September 24

The Far Cry franchise has been around since 2004 and while we’ve seen these games released into the marketplace with a Mature rating, it’s always worth looking at the different rating notices as they can offer some slight details as to what you can expect if you’re interested in the game. That’s not just for Far Cry either as these ratings can give a bit of insight to all games and with the Mature titles, you’ll have some more explanation as to why they got the more restrictive rating in general.