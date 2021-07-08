Moss: Book II, Sequel to the PSVR Title, Announced During State of Play
Sony held another State of Play event today, which mostly focused on its upcoming Arkane title, Deathloop. However, it did feature a few other trailers for third-party titles, including Sifu, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and one surprise: The announcement of the sequel to the well-liked PSVR title, Moss. Called Moss: Book II, it features the return of the diminutive hero Quill as she takes on a feathery enemy.gameranx.com
