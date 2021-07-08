A plea for help from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic [PODCAST]

“This is a message to any medical doctor who is unhappy with their career. The individual reasons for this dissatisfaction will vary. Whatever the issue, it is important to ask, ‘Is the problem correctable?’ If yes, then you must act and secure your happiness. If no, you must consider other options. One uncomplicated choice is to stay in medicine and practice somewhere else. However, you may also be unhappy in your career because you don’t like medicine. Maybe you are burnt out or no longer feel challenged. Then again, maybe you just don’t want to do it anymore or explain (for the 7,000th time) why a patient doesn’t need antibiotics. This means your options are now down to pursuing a nonclinical medical career or leaving medicine altogether. Regardless, if you don’t like clinical medicine, then why are you still doing it? Perhaps reality is teaching you a lesson: that once you’re in medicine, it’s hard to leave it. This begs the question: Why is medicine so hard to quit?”