Explore the Microscopic World with AR Micro Blocks, the Augmented Reality Enabled Microscope for Smart Devices by Eastcolight

Get impressive audio performance with the ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headphones. This wireless headset has 3D audio, letting you hear sound from every angle and giving you the advantage. In fact, the 50 mm drivers put you in the midst of the action. Best of all, the Superhuman Hearing feature enhances crucial in-game sounds like reloads and footsteps. Meanwhile, the impressive wireless technology gives you the speed of a wired connection. And a USB-C rapid charge provides a whopping 5 hours of battery life after just a 15-minute charge. Then, the ProSpecs earpads have memory foam for comfort, are glasses-compatible, and have moisture-wicking properties. Other great details include on-ear controls, lay-flat yokes, and a detachable flip-to-mute mic. Moreover, the 16.8 million color lighting works within the AIMO eco-system. Finally, this headset is compatible with Windows 10+ and PlayStation 5.