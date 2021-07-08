Pet of the Week: Nacho and Bobbie

Let’s meet our Pet of the Week for the first full week of July. First up - Meet Nacho! He's a loving, 3-year-old mix who came to the shelter about four months ago. Nacho had a pretty rough start to life. He was part of an animal hoarding case, which can have both immediate and long-term effects on the animals involved. Nacho recently went into foster care to heal from a deep cut on one of his paws and, we can happily say, has been thriving since. His paw is now healed and he's ready for a permanent home - hoping that you can be a part of turning his heartbreaking story into a heartwarming one.