Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter to the editor: Absentee ballot legislation could hinder seniors

By Amber Gerber
hngnews.com
 14 days ago

The proposed changes related to obtaining and returning absentee ballots are of grave concern to aging advocates. Older adults are the most consistent and engaged voting members of the community. But for many their desire to vote is already hampered by existing barriers such as health conditions, disabilities, lack of transportation, limited broadband service, and basic literacy skills. Voting via absentee ballot is their only viable option. The bills recently passed by the Legislature will limit options to obtain and return absentee ballots by requiring voters to apply for absentee ballot for every election instead of once a year, limit who can return completed ballots, and provides severe penalties for good Samaritans who help out a friend or neighbor by returning their ballot. Voters should have the freedom to choose a person they trust to return their absentee ballot, not have it dictated by government. Many older adults do not have access to the internet or have a computer making it very difficult for them to request a ballot. Lawmakers should be working with the aging and disability communities to remove the voting barriers that already exist, not make it even harder for adults in these communities to vote. Our democracy depends on everyone being able to participate in the voting process.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Absentee Ballots#Hinder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Catskill, NYwamc.org

Holliday Wins Catskill Election After Absentee Ballot Count

The winner of Tuesday's special election in the Greene County Village of Catskill has been determined by absentee ballots, reversing the original outcome. Initially, Greene County Board of Elections numbers showed Democrat Michelle Williams with a 55-44 percent margin over Republican Jeff Holliday in the race for an open seat on the Catskill Village Board of Trustees.
Acton, MAWicked Local

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I would like to congratulate Himaja Nagireddy on her election to the Acton Select Board in last week’s special election. She will be a passionate, hard-working member who shares many values with me and so many residents whom I heard from during the last two months. She brings age and racial diversity to the present Board, and a strong interest in science and environmental health.
ElectionsWZZM 13

Absentee ballot drop off boxes are in place for August special elections

WEST MICHIGAN - On Tuesday, August 3, Michigan voters in 54 counties will hold a special election. In a press release from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office, she remind Michiganders to return absentee ballots in person or via drop box now. In the release Secretary Benson says “Michigan citizens...
Redding, CThamlethub.com

Town of Redding Absentee Ballot Applications Available

If you are going away to school in the Fall, but want to vote in the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election, complete your Application for Absentee Ballot now and mail it to the Town Clerk, P.O. Box 1028, Redding, CT 06875-1028 or deposit it in the ballot drop box located on the porch of Town Hall.
ElectionsQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: The secret ballot

Thousands of poll-watching officials abide by this direction. Their fundamental responsibility is to tacitly enforce the one-citizen, one-vote rule that has protected our democracy for scores of years. Exceptions to one person in the voting booth are handicapped, voters with children, persons requiring assistance, legitimate absentees and military who serve out of their district. There is no evidence that this process has deterred or negatively influenced the right to vote. None.
New York City, NYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

New York expands access to absentee ballots, enacts other election reforms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is making it easier for voters to request absentee ballots and allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be considered timely. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a host of voting-related bills into law Friday that supporters say will expand and ease the use of absentee ballots in the Empire State by eliminating signed applications and allowing voters to request ballots via email.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NY Enacts Election Reforms, Making It Easier To Obtain An Absentee Ballot

It will become a lot easier to obtain an absentee ballot in New York after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill package on Friday aimed at boosting voter participation. The set of six bills allows registered voters to request an absentee ballot by letter or email instead of a signed application. Another bill will allow federal write-in ballots, military ballots, special presidential ballots and federal ballots to be postmarked up to Election Day for them to be counted in an election.
Wisconsin Statehngnews.com

Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican William Penterman is the apparent winner of a special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin’s vacant 37th District Assembly seat. Unofficial results show Penterman received 3,742 votes. Democratic candidate Pete Adams received 3,063 votes and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. garnered 112 votes. Penterman, of Columbus, narrowly...
Freedom, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Deadline to request absentee ballot approaches

Voters in the Town of Freedom and Freedom School District who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Sept. 14 Special Municipal Election and Special School Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Sandra Koehn said today. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Rockwell edges Morris in District 19 special election

Tim Rockwell edged Kristen Morris in the race for the District 19 Dane County Supervisor by 57 votes during a special election held on Tuesday, July 13. Rockwell tallied 610 votes to 553 for Morris in an election that included constituents located only in the City of Sun Prairie. The City of Sun Prairie consolidated polls at City Hall for voting in the special election.
Politicsnewportthisweek.com

Ruggiero Election Security Legislation Stalls

Legislation that would authorize the Secretary of State and the Board of Elections to conduct an extensive cybersecurity assessment of the state’s election systems and facilities, and establish a cybersecurity review board, was introduced by Rep. Deborah Ruggiero this year. The legislation also creates a cybersecurity incident response group to...
PoliticsJournal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: US could use an uprising of intellect

It’s official: We no longer appear to be a superpower. The United States has become much dumbed-down, and it was never as apparent as during the previous presidential administration, which willingly gave power and voice to people who live and die by conspiracy theories vs. fact. I have long felt...
Politicspinalcentral.com

Arizona Legislature argues it is exempt from open meetings laws

PHOENIX -- An attorney for the Arizona Legislature is arguing to the state Court of Appeals that lawmakers -- and not the courts -- decide when they have to have open meetings. In new legal briefs, Kory Langhofer said the state constitution gives the House and the Senate "an unalloyed...
Public Healthindependentri.com

Letter: A letter to local superintendents, school committees

Thank you for guiding our schools during such an incredibly tumultuous period. It is with much respect and appreciation that I urge you to consider the following points as you craft mask policies for the upcoming school year. As RIDOH passes off the department’s mask mandates to local school districts,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy