WASHINGTON – Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, wants the Senate to permit people brought to the U.S. as children to stay in this country permanently. Cornyn joined Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., in a letter this week asking Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to consider a bill that would give permanent legal status to temporary residents allowed to stay in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.