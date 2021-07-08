Inside the library: Yes, we're open and ready to serve you

I was settling into the chair at my dental appointment a few weeks ago when my hygienist asked about my job. I mentioned I was a librarian and her face instantly lit up. “My family loves the library!” she said with excitement. Then she paused. ““But you know, we haven’t been there in a year. I didn’t know if they were open, or if I could bring my kids in.” Then she started asking me questions. “Can the kids use the play area? Do we just grab our books and go? Or can we browse now? I guess I’m not really sure.”