Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Race relations and empathy, through a white autistic lens

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kj81b_0araFqlf00

When you form opinions about other people, what do you take into consideration? Until recently, I felt that I was doing the right thing by disregarding external appearances and prioritizing the inner self: personality, character, words and actions, how one treats oneself and others, etc. I took pride in connecting with people in this fashion because I was able to focus on what I believe matters most about an individual. Today, I think differently. Race has become an external attribute I can no longer afford to look past. The murder of George Floyd, increased violence towards Asian Americans, the capitol insurrection, and the passing of restrictive voting laws which will disproportionately affect minority communities' access to the ballot are but a few of the many events which have moved me towards this change of heart.

The emotions I felt when I picked up my collegiate alma mater's alumni magazine and read stories, recollections and reflections on racial injustice in America as experienced by many Black individuals in our college community ultimately compelled me to give greater consideration to race when relating to the people of color I already know, who I find out about through the media and who I am yet to meet. These stories resonated with me in ways that I could not have anticipated. They urged me to place myself in the shoes of the storytellers who were either experiencing or observing sometimes gut-wrenching discrimination. They called on me to empathize.

A white teacher makes her Black student feel as though he is little more than a disruption, telling him "you need to stay out of my way.” A group of Black basketball players is cursed at and told by a police officer to leave a public basketball court after a group of white kids, not with a basketball but with skateboards, comes along and tells the officer that the basketball players are in their way. A young Black girl having to witness police officers "in my father's face" as he was mowing his own lawn, then was asked to show identification even after the officers had been told that he lived there, her mother running to get his ID to give to the officers, and the officers nonchalantly walking away without apologizing. Three Black kids' trip to the movies, ending with a man driving at them in his car and then following them out of town. A Black girl narrowly beating a white girl at a swimming competition and is given a ribbon instead of the 1st place medal she deserves, arguably because she didn't win convincingly enough such that the judges were able to get away with this.

It is very understandable, once these and other stories like them come to light, why too many Black individuals, including these storytellers, feel targeted, hunted and/or traumatized. Why one of the storytellers views being Black as a test of how much distress one is able to tolerate on a daily basis. Why another looks at a white protester's social media post or appearance at a protest as not being enough. Why another feels that equity and justice would have happened a long time ago if a majority believed in them and if government enforced them, and another's longing for white individuals to listen to and believe the experiences of Blacks.

Clearly, race matters, but often for the wrong reasons, as these and a multitude of other stories told by people of color make clear. Martin Luther King, Jr. was spot on when he asserted that the content of one's character matters more. When I relate to a person of color whose community has historically been unfairly marginalized, I have my eyes wide open to skin color, but not because I am looking for a reason to judge or to discriminate. Because acknowledging a person of color's race reminds me to step inside her shoes and imagine what she has probably been through and the kinds of adversity with which she may very well be struggling. I am reminded to empathize.

One day when I was in 5th grade, I was bullied by a Black schoolmate during recess. Everything went dark and the next thing I knew, I found myself lying on the blacktop with him standing over me and a bunch of other kids circled around me. Back then, I knew that I was vulnerable because I knew that I was different. A learning disability, and as of yet undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder, quirky, idiosyncratic, often socially awkward behaviors and inadequate adult supervision on the playground essentially rendered me a sitting duck. I also knew that the bully came from a rough neighborhood which had also been one of the more impoverished neighborhoods in town.

Not that these kinds of circumstances justify one person bullying another (nothing does), but I felt inclined to connect what I believed he was up against to his aggressive behavior toward me. He may have previously been bullied, as is true of many bullies, or had been subjected to other forms of adversity, quite possibly as a result of the color of his skin. He probably did not have access to the kind of help he likely needed in order to effectively cope with his challenges. Consequently, and regrettably, targeting others may have become a coping strategy for him. Both victims and bullies need and deserve help, but the proper help is often out of reach.

I make several assumptions here about the bully, any number of which may not have been true when we were 5th graders. My assumptions stem from what I knew to be true about him at the time (his race, his character and the kind of neighborhood in which he was growing up) and from efforts to better understand his situation. By placing myself in his shoes, a plausible, and broader, explanation surfaces as to why he went after me. Now I can reflect back on the incident not only from my own perspective but from his as well. Most importantly, by empathizing, I find a way to forgive, and he has been forgiven, even though he never apologized to me. Anger is an emotion that is best jettisoned and not bottled up inside. Forgiveness allowed me to do just that.

Empathy truly does work wonders. By exercising it, we become smarter as we endeavor to live in another person's world. When practiced at a societal level, empathy has the potential to build bridges across cultural divides, and not just with respect to race. It encourages us to share our own stories about challenge and adversity which often leads to others empathizing with us and understanding us better than would otherwise be the case. We end up relating to each other on more positive terms which brings us closer together. Empathy can even inspire a victim of bullying to forgive his unapologetic aggressor and move on.

Let's make the world a better place by working on re-connecting with each other. Whenever the opportunity presents itself, let's lead with empathy!

Sam Farmer wears many hats, among these father, husband, musician, computer consultant, and autism spectrum community contributor. Diagnosed later in life with Asperger’s Syndrome, he writes blogs and articles, records coaching videos, and presents at conferences, sharing stories, ideas, and insights as to how one can achieve greater happiness and success in life despite facing challenges and adversity that often interfere in these pursuits. To learn more, visit samfarmerauthor.com.

“A Long Walk Down a Winding Road: Small Steps, Challenges, & Triumphs Through an Autistic Lens” is available on Amazon and can be purchased at all major booksellers.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

278K+
Followers
29K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Race Matters#Empathy#Bullying#Asian Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
SocietyWashington Times

‘Please stop talking about Black people and White people’

Something that few people appear to be willing to say. But yet, something almost everyone believes. Please stop talking about “White” people and “Black” people. Millions of us just don’t care what color you are. This racist nonsense is destroying America. Please stop saying that “White people don’t see Black...
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: What Will Come of Extremism When White People Are Minority?

Black and brown lives have never mattered as much in America as white lives. Never. Not in law or in practice. There is no debate over that. There is a mountain of evidence to prove it still is true. America is not yet by any means a “color-blind” society. Like climate change, denial of the problem is certainly not a solution to it.
Societyjacksonvillefreepress.com

COMMENTARY: Is White Privilege and Racism Creating Black Power and Unity?

DAYTONA TIMES – June 27, 2021 – News Source: BlackPressUSA – Many White people are privileged to be born White, and from the start of their life, they have advantages. They live in the same communities, they belong to the same country club, they go to the same schools, and churches. Some know they are racists based on the laws they are making, but the majority are busy being White, in their White communities, in their White schools, White churches, and White businesses.
SocietyGaston Gazette

Why does racism exist?

I am so grateful that I was able to give balance to all the beautiful antebellum plantations that I saw as my wife and I recently took a trip down the Mississippi River. This “balance” was made possible by going to “The Legacy Museum” in Montgomery, Alabama. I finally gained an understanding as to why we whites struggle against racism, particularly toward African-Americans. I would like to share with you my discovery.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Race relations in the US between black and white adults are at the lowest point in more than two decades and black Americans are 20% less optimistic about future racial harmony, poll finds

For the second consecutive year, race relations between black and white in the US are at their lowest point in more than two decades, and there's a 20-point gap in how white and black Americans view the future. A Gallup poll published on Wednesday found 42percent of Americans say relations...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

7 things black people want their well-meaning white friends to know

I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend. Being the only black friend is a gift and a curse. I am black and I love having friends. But I am also, at any given moment, expected to be a translator, an ambassador, a history teacher, and/or a walking, talking invitation into "I am not racist" territory. It's a lot to handle. See what I mean about that curse?
Family RelationshipsMedicalXpress

How do white parents talk about race?

As conversations about race and institutional racism sweep through the nation, Jamie Abaied, an associate professor in UVM's Psychological Science Department, has been examining how parents—particularly white parents—continue those conversations at home with their children. Abaied's Family Development Lab at UVM broadly studies the role parents play in their child's...
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

Dear White Colleagues: We’re Not Interested In Your ‘Racial Resume’

“I’ve been looking forward to this all week,” exclaimed a (White) woman I didn’t know as she grabbed an empty seat next to me in the conference room. I smiled and introduced myself as I closed my Palm Pilot. Honestly, it might have been an old-school day planner; it was the late 1990s, and I was in the first decade of my professional career with a large Fortune 200 company. A virtual stranger, she spent the next few minutes before the diversity workshop officially began bragging about her Black friend in college, the fact that she insisted that her daughter invite at least one Black classmate to her birthday party and her love of Benson reruns. To round out her “racial resume” over the course of the workshop she casually dropped references to extended family members of color, her Asian dentist and her parents’ participation in civil rights protests in the 60s. I couldn’t help but wish I had a gold medal in my purse to present to her as she clearly seemed to crave some sort of validation if not kudos (ostensibly for being a good, non-racist White person). Instead, I smiled, nodded and hoped for an early dismissal.
SocietySt. Louis American

The perversion of critical race theory

Professor Derrick Bell has probably been turning in his grave. The late Harvard scholar’s study on the complexities of race culminated in the development of Critical Race Theory in the 1970s. Others, like feminist Kimberle` Crenshaw, have continued to develop the theory. CRT has been thrust into the national spotlight...
Books & Literatureneiuindependent.org

Book Review of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism By Robin DiAngelo

You are racist, but do not get upset. I am racist too. According to Robin DiAngelo’s book, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism,” we are all a bit racist. These comments are so challenging to talk about or hear. A sense of outrage boils inside us when accused of such a thing. Many people hate to think of themselves as racist. We say to anyone who will listen that we have black, brown, indigenous, women, and LGBTQ+ friends, so we can not be racist. Yet, here we are, and according to DiAngelo, we are racists at our cores. This is a bitter pill to swallow that forces people to take stock of just who they are, for real, and what standard we have for ourselves and others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy