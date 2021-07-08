Marine education center in Newport to reopen Aug. 1; now selling tickets online
NEWPORT, Ore. – The Visitor Center at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport plans to reopen on Aug. 1 after a nearly 17-month closure due to COVID-19. Tickets to reserve one-hour slots to enter the Visitor Center can be purchased at beav.es/hatfieldvctickets. Reservations can be made for times as far ahead as Sept. 30. If the maximum capacity has not been reached, people can buy tickets online at the door using their cellphones.today.oregonstate.edu
