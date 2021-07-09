Cancel
NHL

What would the Rangers have to trade to acquire Jack Eichel

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Jack Eichel on the outs with the Buffalo Sabres, here is what it could potentially take the New York Rangers to acquire him. The Buffalo Sabres may have won the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and promoted Don Granato to head coach, but that does not silence the talk surrounding Jack Eichel. The belief is that the Sabres will have to trade Eichel, considering the two sides have differing opinions on how to handle the star center’s neck injury. Eichel wants to undergo disc replacement surgery, but the team will not allow it.

