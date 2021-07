Per Jeremy Rutherford, the Rangers are on Vladimir Tarasenko’s list of teams he will accept a trade to. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Rangers were linked to Tarasenko from the start. This is mostly due to Tarasenko’s ties to his friend Artemiy Panarin. Rutherford does hedge by saying he thinks we know the teams, but the Rangers being on this list checks out. Panarin, team on the rise, big city. Makes sense.