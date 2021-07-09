Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers uncover genetic markers associated with COVID-19 infection risk and severity

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international collaboration uncovers several genetic markers associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 severity. In March of 2020, thousands of scientists around the world united to answer a pressing and complex question: what genetic factors influence why some COVID-19 patients develop severe, life-threatening disease requiring hospitalization, while others escape with mild symptoms or none at all?

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Association#Genetic Architecture#Genetic Disease#Genetic Diversity#University Of Helsinki#Fimm#Harvard#Finngen#East Asian#South Asian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infectious Disease
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Coffee can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection

Coffee has a new benefit: protecting you from COVID-19 infection. Starting your morning with a cup of coffee and having a few pick-me-ups throughout the day can lower your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, according to new research. A study led by researchers from Northwestern University found that drinking...
CancerMedicalXpress

Age is the main explanation for the genetic mutations of skin cancer

The Research Group on the Evolution of Cancer Genome of the Universitat Jaume I has conducted an international study, The effect of age on the acquisition and selection of cancer-driving mutations in normal sun-exposed skin. The main conclusion of this work is that age is the factor that explains most of the genetic mutations associated with the appearance and development of different cancerous tumors that affect the skin. The authors have published an article on the research in Annals of Oncology.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify four substances that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in cells

Researchers from the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the University of Bonn have examined the way in which SARS-CoV-2 reprograms the metabolism of the host cell in order to gain an overall advantage. According to their report in Nature Communications, the researchers were...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Israeli study of breakthrough infections following full BNT-Pfizer vaccination, 40% immunocompromised

Severe forms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) linked to high mortality rates might arise in a minority of fully-vaccinated individuals with many co-occurring medical conditions, finds a recent study by Israeli researchers published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection. In Phase III clinical trials, two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2...
Public Healthbiospace.com

Veterinary Drug for COVID-19 Patients? Studies Present Confusing Case

Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, both caused by parasitic worms. It is typically for veterinary use. The drug has anti-inflammatory properties. It has also been approved as a topical treatment for head lice. It has become something of a contentious issue as to whether it effectively prevents and treats COVID-19.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
CancerMedicalXpress

New research finds common denominator linking all cancers

All cancers fall into just two categories, according to new research from scientists at Sinai Health, in findings that could provide a new strategy for treating the most aggressive and untreatable forms of the disease. In new research out this month in Cancer Cell, scientists at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute...
Public HealthValueWalk

Knowing Your COVID-19 Risk

As the pandemic continues, fighting COVID-19 becomes increasingly complicated. As of May 2021, nearly 50% of American adults have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, but the pandemic risks continue. Worldwide, 2 in 3 epidemiologies agree viral mutations will render first-generation vaccines ineffective by 2022. 88% of epidemiologists also agreed that low vaccination rates in some countries would lead to more vaccine-resistant strains.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers seek to find a cure for the deadliest solid tumor in children

Australian researchers and oncologists have been awarded $2.4 million to investigate the causes and treatments for neuroblastoma, the deadliest and most common solid tumor in children under the age of five. Associate Professor Yeesim Khew-Goodall and Associate Professor Quenten Schwarz from the University of South Australia and SA Pathology's Centre...

Comments / 0

Community Policy