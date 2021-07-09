Researchers uncover genetic markers associated with COVID-19 infection risk and severity

The Research Group on the Evolution of Cancer Genome of the Universitat Jaume I has conducted an international study, The effect of age on the acquisition and selection of cancer-driving mutations in normal sun-exposed skin. The main conclusion of this work is that age is the factor that explains most of the genetic mutations associated with the appearance and development of different cancerous tumors that affect the skin. The authors have published an article on the research in Annals of Oncology.