Pirates eyeing Kranick for start in New York this weekend

By CONOR FOLEY STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates need a starting pitcher for their series against the Mets in New York, and it looks like Max Kranick is on deck. Kranick, 23, is expected to be called back up to the Pirates, who have an opening for one of this weekend's games. Originally, Kranick was in line to pitch Friday's game, but Thursday's series opener was rained out, throwing a wrench into the plans. There also could be more rain on the way.

