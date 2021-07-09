Commissioner Monestime Urges Funding help as Haitians and Venezuelans file for TPS

“It is critical that we lift and listen to Haitian voices.”. [ORLANDO] – Last night Rep. Val Demings met with over a dozen leaders in Florida’s Haitian community to discuss strategies to support the people of Haiti. As well as Haitians and Haitian-Americans living in Florida. Among the group were business leaders, community health representatives, labor leaders, farmworkers, and TPS advocates. In addition to education leaders, and multiple pastors and faith leaders.