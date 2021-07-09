Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Commissioner Monestime Urges Funding help as Haitians and Venezuelans file for TPS

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article[MIAMI-DADE] – The Miami-Dade County Commission approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime on July 8 urging President Joe Biden and U.S. Congress to allocate $1 million to help cover the filing costs for Haitian and Venezuelan nationals seeking Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States. The resolution also directs the County to identify any available funds to help Community-Based Organizations with TPS filing.

sflcn.com

