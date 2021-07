A Decatur man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead with numerous knife wounds on Fifth Avenue Northwest this morning. Decatur police arrested Macray Adam Williams III, 25, of Decatur, on Monday and charged him with murder for the death of Deja Bolden, according to Morgan County Jail and police records. Williams is being held in the jail with bail set at $500,000, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.