Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rain dampens RailRiders game vs. Mets

By DONNIE COLLINS STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOSIC — The RailRiders will have to wait at least another day to see if one of their best young prospects can build off his best start in weeks. Persistent rain put the kibosh to Thursday night's game between the RailRiders and Syracuse, costing right-hander Deivi Garcia the opportunity to follow up on his four-inning, seven-strikeout performance against Worcester on June 30. He was scheduled to face a Mets lineup Thursday that featured rehabbing New York third baseman J.D. Davis and veteran outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael King
Person
Tyler Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mariners#Yankees#Railriders#Moosic#Syracuse#Scranton Wilkes Barre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBarcamax.com

Mets game vs. Pirates postponed, doubleheader No. 10 scheduled for Saturday

NEW YORK — The Mets’ wacky season overflowing with postponements continued Thursday. As Tropical Storm Elsa ravaged the Northeast, the Mets had little choice but to postpone their series opener against the Pirates at Citi Field. It will be made up as part of a single-admission, seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates’ series opener vs. Mets postponed due to rain

There is no joy in Mudville tonight, or Citi Field for that matter. The series opener of the four-game set between the Pirates and Mets has been postponed tonight due to rain. The Mets are no stranger to games not going according to schedule. Today marks the 13th game the Mets have been scheduled to play this season that has not gone as scheduled.
MLBMLB

Mets rained out, to play 10th DH on Sat.

NEW YORK -- Hardly a week passes without a postponement for the Mets, who have endured near-constant weather issues throughout this season. Their latest postponement occurred on Thursday, when heavy rain prevented them from playing their scheduled game against the Pirates at Citi Field. The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Brewers vs Mets, Game 2, 7:10 PM

Luis Urias – 3B Christian Yelich – LF You probably remember Stock from his start against the Mets and Jacob deGrom in the middle of June. The Mets tagged him for five runs on four hits and six walks over four innings. He has made two starts in Syracuse for the Mets, where he has pitched to a 4.15 ERA over 8 2/3 innings.
MLBVindy.com

Pirates’ contest vs. Mets postponed

NEW YORK — A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Game 2 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Game 2 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two with the New York Mets at the Citi Field in Flushing, NY on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Pirates are 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. The team lost the first game with the Mets and ended with an ugly score of 4-13. Pittsburgh managed to deliver 4 runs, 9 hits, and 4 RBIs. Ben Gamel scored the first point in the 2nd inning and Wilmer Difo earned the last point in the 9th inning. The Pirates are 5th in the NL Central standings with a 32-55 record.
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets split doubleheader with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The Syracuse Mets and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split their Wednesday doubleheader after game two was called because of rain in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mets up, 5-0. Left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda impressed in his Mets debut, pitching three scoreless innings to lead Syracuse to the win in game two. In game one, despite Brandon Drury hitting yet another home run, the Mets fell, 3-2, to the RailRiders.
New York City, NYwhbl.com

Brewers and Mets Rained Out, Doubleheader Today

NEW YORK, NY (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers had their game against the Mets postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather in New York. To make up the game, a split doubleheader will take place on Wednesday. The first game will begin at 1:10pm with pregame on WHBL beginning at...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Mets - Game Two - 7/10/21

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-55) vs. New York Mets (46-39), July 10, 2021 @ 7:10 p.m. Pirates: Max Kranick (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) Pirates. Kevin Newman (SS) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Ben Gamel (LF) John Nogowski (1B) Rodolfo Castro (2B)
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview: (7/9/21) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54)

After thunderstorms canceled the first game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, they will attempt to get in Friday’s game to start their final series before the All-Star break. Rain is once again looming in the forecast, but the game should be able to get started in Queens. The first pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Baseballnumberfire.com

Tuesday's Mets-Brewers game postponed due to rain

Tuesday's game between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed due to rain. After over two hours of rain delays, this game was finally cancelled. It's unclear how exactly this game will be made up, but the most likely scenario is a doubleheader on Wednesday. Jacob deGrom...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets, Rochester Red Wings game postponed due to rain

Saturday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 25th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games. The Mets and Red Wings will conclude their current series with one game on Sunday, July 18th at 1:05 p.m.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor leaves game vs. Pirates with right side soreness

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor exited Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with what the team labeled "right side soreness," per Newsday's Tim Healey. Lindor departed after grounding out to end the top of the fifth inning. Lindor appeared to be in immediate discomfort, as he winced and did not run out a ball hit deep into the overshift. Here's video of the sequence:
MLBBirmingham Star

Pirates eye series sweep as they cap seven straight games vs. Mets

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet for the seventh straight time. The teams split four games in New York before the All-Star break, and the Pirates will go for a three-game sweep of this weekend's series in Pittsburgh. The Pirates are getting something of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy