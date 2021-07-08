Rain dampens RailRiders game vs. Mets
MOOSIC — The RailRiders will have to wait at least another day to see if one of their best young prospects can build off his best start in weeks. Persistent rain put the kibosh to Thursday night's game between the RailRiders and Syracuse, costing right-hander Deivi Garcia the opportunity to follow up on his four-inning, seven-strikeout performance against Worcester on June 30. He was scheduled to face a Mets lineup Thursday that featured rehabbing New York third baseman J.D. Davis and veteran outfielder Albert Almora Jr.www.thetimes-tribune.com
Comments / 0