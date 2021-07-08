Rain dampens RailRiders game vs. Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Game 2 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two with the New York Mets at the Citi Field in Flushing, NY on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Pirates are 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. The team lost the first game with the Mets and ended with an ugly score of 4-13. Pittsburgh managed to deliver 4 runs, 9 hits, and 4 RBIs. Ben Gamel scored the first point in the 2nd inning and Wilmer Difo earned the last point in the 9th inning. The Pirates are 5th in the NL Central standings with a 32-55 record.