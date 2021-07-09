Church Street garage work to last about three weeks in Frederick

Buy Now Two floors of the Church Street garage in Frederick will be closed for about three weeks for repairs, beginning July 12. Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Some Frederick motorists may have to scramble for parking spaces while repairs and maintenance close two levels of the city's Church Street garage beginning Monday.

The third and fourth floors of the garage at 17 E. Church St. will be unavailable for about three weeks for repairs and preventive maintenance after a recent engineering review, according to a news release from the city.

Parkers with monthly passes for the garage will be able to use the Carroll Creek garage at 44 E. Patrick St. while the construction is going on.

Other parkers are encouraged to use the garages on Carroll Creek, Court Street, West Patrick Street or East All Saints Street during the construction.

Built in the mid-1970s, the Church Street garage is the oldest of the city's five garages.

The city currently has five garages and four parking lots, with 1,408 unmetered spaces, 829 metered spaces and about 2,500 spaces available in garages.

About 1.3 million vehicles parked in Frederick's spaces in the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to a presentation given to the mayor and aldermen last year.