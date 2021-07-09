Minnesota man receives brother’s remains 80 years after he died at Pearl Harbor

For Orville Staffenhagen, the flag-covered casket solemnly carried Thursday by six Navy pall bearers was a brotherly reunion 80 years overdue. Inside was Navy Fireman 1st Class Neal Todd of Akeley, Minn., who had gone missing in 1941 with the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was presumed dead, but that wasn’t confirmed until this year through DNA testing. He was brought home with pomp and honor to 58 family members waiting Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.